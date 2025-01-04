AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-04

IHC decides 10,571 cases in 2024

Terence J Sigamony Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided a total 10,571 cases during the year 2024.The data released by the IHC revealed that the high court of the federal capital decided 5.4 per cent less cases in 2024 as compared to the previous year.

According to official data, the eight judges decided 10,571 cases in 2024. In 2023, the total cases decided by these judges were 11,170.

It also stated that the IHC Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq, delivered the highest 2,525 verdicts during last year, while Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani 1,616 cases; Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan 1,490 cases; Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir 1,195 cases; Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb 1,021 cases; Justice Babar Sattar 964 cases; Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri 925 cases, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, 835 cases.

As per the bench-wise disposal report of 2023, out of the 11,170 decided cases, the IHC chief justice disposed of 1,529 cases, Justice Kayani 1,571, Justice Aurangzeb 1,173, Justice Tahir 1,134, Justice Jahangiri 1,079, Justice Khan 963, Justice Sattar 790 and Justice Imtiaz 605 cases.

The decrease in the number of decided cases came at a time when the emoluments of high court judges were increased by over 65 per cent. In November 2023, the federal government increased the salaries and house rent allowance of high court judges. The house rent of high court judges was increased from Rs65,000 to Rs350,000. Likewise, the superior judicial allowance of the judges was increased from Rs342,431 to Rs1,090,000.

After the hike, the salary of a high court judge exceeded Rs2m per month.

At present, there are over 16,000 pending cases before the IHC, with low disposal adding to the backlog.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

