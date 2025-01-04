AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

Recorder Report Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 09:07am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has reiterated his directive to promptly remove obstacles in the Red Line BRT project and expedite its progress.

A high-level meeting on the Red Line BRT project was held, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Chairman Planning and Development Najam Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, and other relevant officials.

Red Line BRT: Sindh minister says govt not causing any delay

The meeting was also attended online by representative of Asian Development Bank Lloyd Wright and international consultants. During the three-hour session, participants discussed in detail the obstacles and immediate solutions to the issues facing the Red Line BRT project.

The meeting discussed delays in relocating utilities, including water supply lines and installations by K-Electric, the National Telecommunication Corporation, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited. It also reviewed the ongoing construction activities in Lot 1 and Lot 2, updating the progress with project contractors.

He was briefed during the meeting by Trans Karachi CEO Tariq Manzoor Chandio about the hiccups in the project, particularly about the lack of adequate response from utility providers with regard to shifting their installations. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon set a strict deadline of five days for all stakeholders to address the issues and ensure smooth progress.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also directed officials to coordinate with Civil Aviation to commence work near the airport. During the meeting, the infrastructure adjustments of K-4 and K-E were identified as major causes of the project’s delays.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that further delays in the Red Line BRT project are unacceptable. “We must finish the work before the schedule,” he said. For speeding up the construction works, he ordered that the work be continued in three shifts: morning, evening, and night, so that the work continues round the clock.

He also termed the Red Line BRT a flagship transport project for Karachi to revolutionize its transport system and provide modern, efficient, and environment-friendly mass transit solutions.

He added that, once finished, the Red Line BRT would provide easy travels to thousands of commuters’ daily.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

