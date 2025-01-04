AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-04

MoITT, Huawei Technologies launch ‘ICT Training Portal’

Tahir Amin Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan, announced the launch of the ICT Training Portal, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at equipping young Pakistanis with advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

The portal serves as a unified platform connecting recent graduates with IT companies, offering valuable hands-on experience with the state-of-the-art technologies.

The ICT Training Portal leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver an interactive and engaging learning experience. The portal includes modules on the latest ICT trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

The Pakistan ICT Training Portal Programme, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Huawei Technologies Pakistan, aims at training graduates by connecting them with IT companies for internships over the next three years.

Huawei’s extensive training resources and global expertise, this initiative is expected to create a skilled workforce that will drive Pakistan’s economic growth and technological advancement.

Addressing on this occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of state for IT and Telecom said, “It is with great pride that we gather here today to celebrate the launch of Huawei’s Pakistan ICT Training Portal, a groundbreaking programme designed to empower students across Pakistan with advanced ICT skills. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, this programme seeks to enhance digital literacy and prepare the youth for the challenges of the modern digital landscape”.

The ICT Training Portal will serve as a unified platform connecting IT companies with recent graduates, providing them with valuable internship opportunities and hands-on experience in state-of-the-art technologies. Huawei Technologies Pakistan is the strongest alliance in the ICT industry in Pakistan and the government is appreciative of the efforts and steps Huawei has been taking for a digital Pakistan, she added.

She said that by equipping trainers with the latest knowledge and skills, they are creating a multiplier effect that will elevate the quality of ICT education nationwide. This programme not only aligns with our vision of improving ICT education but also plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements. Together with Huawei, we are paving the way for a skilled workforce that will drive Pakistan’s economic growth and technological advancement.

“By investing in the future of our youth, we are paving the way for a skilled workforce that will drive Pakistan’s economic growth and technological advancement,” said Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO Huawei Technologies Pakistan.

Huawei’s extensive training resources and global expertise will be leveraged to provide comprehensive training to educators and students, fostering skill development and innovation. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment to advancing Pakistan’s technical education landscape and supporting the nation’s digital transformation

This programme is a testament to our commitment to fostering digital literacy and preparing our youth for the challenges of the modern digital landscape. By equipping trainers with the latest knowledge and skills, we are creating a multiplier effect that will significantly enhance the quality of ICT education nationwide. This initiative not only aligns with our vision of improving ICT education but also plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements.

