AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-03

ECs handled around $7bn forex in 2024

Rizwan Bhatti Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Exchange companies have demonstrated remarkable performance in 2024 by successfully handling a total volume of approximately $7 billion, making a significant contribution to Pakistan’s economic progress and prosperity.

According to Zafar Paracha, Secretary General of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), exchange companies provided an amount of $3.85 billion to the interbank market to strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Moreover, $3.15 billion was dealt in the open market to support international travel, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, payment of overseas university fees, family assistance, and medical treatments abroad.

SBP unveils updated regulatory framework for ECs

The significant volume underscores the crucial role the exchange companies play in facilitating international trade, remittances, and currency exchanges, contributing to the stability and growth of Pakistan’s economy.

Paracha said that exchange companies play a vital role in Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity by effectively managing substantial volumes of foreign exchange. This achievement highlights the resilience and efficiency of the exchange sector in managing large-scale foreign exchange transactions, he added

“The ability of exchange companies to effectively navigate fluctuating market conditions and meet the diverse demands of businesses and consumers has further cemented their pivotal role in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem,” Paracha said.

This achievement, which saw exchange companies manage a significant volume of foreign exchange, is a testament to the sector’s continued growth and resilience. Their capacity to adapt to market challenges, combined with efficient operations, has contributed to the stability of the country’s financial system, he added.

Secretary General ECAP emphasized that this milestone was not only a reflection of the sector’s evolution but also a result of the strategic guidance and unwavering support from law enforcement agencies and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Their collaborative efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the sector’s success, regulatory compliance, and sustained contribution to Pakistan’s economic progress, he added.

He has appreciated the SBP’s efforts for an updated framework for exchange companies and said that this transformative framework aims to strengthen the operational capabilities of exchange companies, ensure customer security, and curb illegal trading activities in the gray market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP foreign exchange reserves exchange companies Pakistan forex reserves ECs

Comments

200 characters

ECs handled around $7bn forex in 2024

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

Establishment of military bases: FO denies any plan to offer Gwadar Port to any other country, entity

Read more stories