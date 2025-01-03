AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-03

Asif Sheikh named as senior advisor of KCCI body

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, has appointed Asif Sheikh Javaid as the Senior Advisor of the Export & SEZs Committee for the 2024-2026 term.

Bilwanihas expressed confidence that Asif Sheikh Javaid will make a significant and dynamic contribution to the committee’s objectives and overall success. Asif Sheikh Javaid is a renowned businessman and had already served as Convener Export Processing Zones (EPZs) Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) & Vice President KCCI.

On his appointment, Javaid expressed his gratitude to Zubair Motiwala, Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani on his nomination & assured of his best services & availability to Trade & Industry especially to Industries working in SEZs & EPZs.

He also urged authorities to revise the EPZA Rules and Procedures to make Export Processing Zones (EPZs) more attractive and viable for global investors. He emphasized that exemptions and incentives in SEZs and EPZs should apply from the date of investment, ensuring that all investors receive an equal grace period under the tax-free regime.

He called on the EPZA to grant ownership rights to investors who have successfully operated their businesses in EPZs for 10 years or more. Commenting on the 80/20 restriction, Asif noted that it has negatively impacted the overall performance of EPZs. He urged the authorities to revise this ratio in the broader interest of both the Export Zones and the country’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

