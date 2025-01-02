Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

MWM ends countrywide sit-ins after Kurram peace deal

Read here for details.

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

Read here for details.

Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant

Read here for details.

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

Read here for details.

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in December 2024

Read here for details.

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities under annual practice

Read here for details.

Pakistan Navy seizes large consignment of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Read here for details.

Economy: PM says govt to achieve its goals within 6 months

Read here for details.