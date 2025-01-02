BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates January 1, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- MWM ends countrywide sit-ins after Kurram peace deal
Read here for details.
- Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited
Read here for details.
- Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant
Read here for details.
- PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets
Read here for details.
- Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in December 2024
Read here for details.
- Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities under annual practice
Read here for details.
- Pakistan Navy seizes large consignment of drugs in North Arabian Sea
Read here for details.
- Economy: PM says govt to achieve its goals within 6 months
Read here for details.
Comments