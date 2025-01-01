AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in December 2024

  • Reading in line with government projection
BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 05:30pm

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 4.1% on a year-on-year basis in December 2024, a reading that was also below that of November 2024 when it stood at 4.9%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI increased by 0.1% in December 2024 as compared to 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in December 2023.

This is the “lowest reading in 81 months,” said Topline Securities.

CPI inflation average during 6MFY25 stood at 7.22% as compared to 28.79% in 6MFY24.

The reading in December is also in line with official expectations.

In its monthly outlook released on Friday, the finance ministry stated that it expected inflation to stay within the 4-5% range in December.

In its ‘Monthly Economic Update and Outlook’, the ministry highlighted that the “hard-earned” economic stability is expected to persist on the back of remittances and export inflows with decent imports.

“This will be complemented with exchange rate stability and contained inflation – which is anticipated to remain within the range of 4.0- 5.0% for December 2024,” read the report.

Inflation in Pakistan has been a significant and persistent economic challenge, particularly in recent years. In May of last year, the CPI inflation rate hit a record high of 38%. However, it has been on a downward trajectory since then.

The declining inflation trajectory also gives impetus to a further cut in the key policy rate.

Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to cut the policy rate by 200 bps to 13%. Cumulatively, the policy rate reduced by 900 bps since June during the last five consecutive monetary policy decisions.

Meanwhile, the latest CPI reading was in line with the projections made by several brokerage houses.

Topline Securities expected inflation reading to clock in at around 4-4.5% in December.

“Pakistan inflation in 2024 fell to average of 13% in 2024 with Dec 2024 inflation expected in range of 4-4.5%,” it said.

“Inflation in 2025 is expected to further come down to average of 7-8%.”

JS Global projected CPI to fall to 4% in December.

“Following a 4.9% reading in Nov-2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to drop to 4% in Dec-2024, marking a 6.5-year low continuing Pakistan’s current sharp disinflation trend,” stated the report.

Urban, rural inflation

The PBS said CPI inflation urban decreased to 4.4% on year-on-year basis in December 2024 as compared to 5.2% in the previous month and 30.9% in December 2023.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.1% in December 2024 as compared to 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in December 2023.

CPI inflation rural decreased to 3.6% on year-on-year basis in December 2024 as compared to 4.3% in the previous month and 27.9% in December 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in December 2024 as compared to 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1% in December 2023.

Pakistan Economy inflation ministry of finance SBP MPC PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Pakistan’s Economy CPI policy rate food inflation CPI inflation Pakistan inflation

Comments

200 characters

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in December 2024

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities under annual practice

Will facilitate protesters but not allow road blockade, Sindh minister says on sit-ins in Karachi

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd: city authorities

Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media

Nepra irked by lack of studies on changing demand patterns

Read more stories