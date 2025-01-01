AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities under annual practice

Pakistan and India exchanged on Wednesday the lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities. The...
BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 05:15pm

Pakistan and India exchanged Wednesday the lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities.

The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,’’ the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement issued today.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the FO said.

As the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India entered into force on 27 January 1991, the two countries have been exchanging the lists since 1st January 1992.

‘‘The exchange took place under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on 31 December 1988,’’ the press release said

The statement added that the agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year.

Pakistan and India nuclear facilities

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities under annual practice

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains nearly 1,900 points

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

Will facilitate protesters but not allow road blockade, Sindh minister says on sit-ins in Karachi

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd: city authorities

Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media

Nepra irked by lack of studies on changing demand patterns

Read more stories