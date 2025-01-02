MWM ends countrywide sit-ins after Kurram peace deal

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen announced on Wednesday that it has called off its sit-ins across the country following a peace agreement signed by warring sides in Kurram.

In a statement on Wednesday, MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas called on all participants to end their protests peacefully.

“I thank those who stood in solidarity with the oppressed, and I hope you will all return to your homes peacefully,” he said.

Referring to a peace deal struck during the grand jirga in Kohat, Abbas said, “My demand is that there should be no delay in implementing this agreement.”

The statement comes soon after the warring sides in the Kurram district signed a peace agreement after more than three weeks of efforts to broker a ceasefire in the area

On Wednesday, the parties reached an agreement and signed a 14-point peace accord after mutual consultation, with 45 representatives from each side participating in the process.

Malik Sawab Khan, a jirga member, confirmed the development, adding that the concerns of both parties have largely been addressed. The agreement will be officially announced at the Peshawar Governor House.

As part of the agreement, both sides will dismantle bunkers and surrender their weapons.

Further, there will be a strict ban on hate speech and provocative content on social media platforms to prevent the spread of divisive narratives.

Individuals violating peace terms will be handed over to the government for accountability.

To maintain law and order, both sides will collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies.