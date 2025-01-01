AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 03:07pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses federal cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed the tax collection authorities to meet the revenue targets assigned by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the prime minister while lauding the performance of government officials, acknowledged that a “gaping hole” remains between revenue collection and assigned targets.

“Although receipts are much higher than last year, there remains a big gap against the targets we have fixed with the IMF,” said the PM, while directing for stronger enforcement measures.

“We need to bridge this gap, and achieve the targets within the next six months,” he said.

The remarks from the premier come after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs1,326 billion in December 2024, against the assigned target of Rs1373 billion.

Overall, FBR has collected Rs5,623 billion in six months (July-December) 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs6,009 billion, which has resulted in a massive shortfall of Rs386 billion.

Pakistan is currently under a $7-billion, 37-month loan programme with the Washington-based lender, which was inked last year in July.

Increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio is among the IMF’s key conditions.

Meanwhile, talking about the economic performance of his team, PM Shehbaz said that the economy has achieved stability and is now positioned for a ’’takeoff“.

“During the five months of the current financial year, remittances have reached approximately $15 billion. If the growth persists, it is projected to hit $35 billion by the end of the financial year, the highest in Pakistan’s history,” he said.

PM Shehbaz shared that the smuggling of sugar to neighbouring Afghanistan has been successfully thwarted. “It is one of the main factors amongst others that has given us the space to export sugar,” he said.

Additionally, oil smuggling has reduced significantly. Similarly, progress is being made on right-sizing, downsizing and e-governance initiatives, he said.

The prime minister lauded the successful launch of ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme, saying that the initiative would play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic stabilization.

“Pakistan’s economic development has to be driven by export-led growth. Apart from this, we have no other option,” he said.

Remittances IMF FBR Pakistan’s Economy FBR tax collection tax target IMF and Pakistan Uraan Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

KSE-100 Index surges over 2,000 points as 2025 trading begins

Nepra irked by lack of studies on changing demand patterns

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

FBR misses Dec revenue target

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Read more stories