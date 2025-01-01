Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant

Otsuka Pakistan Limited, a leading Japan-based multinational pharmaceutical company, has announced a temporary suspension of production and manufacturing activities at its Hub plant.

The pharmaceutical shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“The management of Otsuka Pakistan Limited has decided to temporarily suspend production and manufacturing activities at our Hub plant due to annual maintenance work,” said the company.

“The closure period will commence on January 6, 2025, and is expected to last until January 19, 2025 (both days inclusive),” it added.

Otsuka Nutraceutical plant inaugurated at Hub, Balochistan

The pharmaceutical emphasized that routine maintenance is essential to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of our facilities in compliance with safety and quality standards.

It added that all necessary steps are being taken to minimize any potential impact on the company’s operations and commitments to stakeholders.

Otsuka Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1988.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of intravenous infusions besides trading in pharmaceutical products, medical equipment and nutritional foods.

OTSU is an indirect subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Japan.