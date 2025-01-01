Pakistan Navy seizes large consignment of drugs in North Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy has successfully seized a large consignment of drugs during a successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea.

The drugs, which were concealed in the boat’s hidden compartments, were taken out during a boarding operation on a suspicious vessel with the assistance of naval air assets, the Pakistan Navy stated in a statement.

“The seized drugs have an estimated international market value of around one million US dollars,” it said.

This consignment of drugs was being transported via sea routes to international destinations.

The Pakistan Navy is always active in preventing all kinds of illegal activities within the maritime boundaries of the region.