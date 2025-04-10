AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Naveed Siddiqui Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, said that his country has decided in principal to participate in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, marking a new era of energy collaboration and economic connectivity in the region.

The ambassador said that Kazakhstan will soon officially announce its participation in much-important TAPI gas pipeline project.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan stated this while meeting with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi on Wednesday to discuss various aspects of enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Alongside TAPI gas line route: Crucial regional rail project on the cards

The Turkmenistan- Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is a proposed 1,800-kilometre natural gas pipeline project that aims to transport gas from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh gas field to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic metres annually. It is worth mentioning here that the TAPI pipeline will cross through Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the final destination being the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border. The project has faced delays due to vulnerable security situation in Afghanistan. TAPI is seen as a way to enhance energy security and economic growth in the region.

The project is planned in phases, with the first phase focusing on the Afghanistan and Pakistan sections of the pipeline.

The meeting emphasised strengthening ties in education, scientific research, and technology.

During the meeting, Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi stated that both countries will soon sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the field of education.

The Kazakh ambassador also expressed interest in establishing a joint research centre at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad. Both sides agreed on the need to improve the business environment, take joint steps against smuggling, and expand cooperation in science, technology, and education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

