Brisk US corn, soy sales paces tempered by China’s absence

NAPERVILLE, (Illinois): After multiple weeks of impressive volumes, last week’s US corn and soybean export sales were a disappointment. Luckily, total export sales for both crops still cover an above-average portion of full-year expectations, which are extremely healthy in the case of corn. But China’s limited involvement with soybeans remains somewhat alarming, and this is a theme that carries across many of the top US agricultural goods typically exported to China.

GOOD PACE US corn and soybean export sales in the week ended Dec. 5 hit 11- and 19-week lows, respectively, and both fell below the range of trade estimates.