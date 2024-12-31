AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Dec 31, 2024
Pakistan

Schools in Sindh to reopen on Wednesday, Jan 1

BR Web Desk Published December 31, 2024 Updated December 31, 2024 09:44pm

After the conclusion of winter vacations, all schools in Sindh will reopen on January 1, 2025, as per the schedule, the government announced on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson from the Sindh Education Department, regular classes will resume in all public and private educational institutions across the province without any changes.

“Parents, students, and staff are advised to follow the standard academic calendar,” it added.

On December 17, the provincial government announced an 11-day winter vacation for public and private schools and colleges across the province.

According to a notification, all public and private educational institutions in the province were to observe winter vacations from December 22 to 31.

