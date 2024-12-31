AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-31

Most Gulf bourses gain, Dubai hits 10-year high

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday in thin trade ahead of the end of the year, with the Dubai index closing at its highest in more than a decade.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 2.1% and ACWA Power Co adding 2.7%. After the close ACWA announced entry into the Chinese market by securing more than 1 gigawatt of renewable energy projects in collaboration with Chinese partners.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.5%, hitting its highest since May 2014, led by a 1.8% rise in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and a 3% gain for Emaar Development.

The real estate sector was largely responsible for the market’s upward momentum, said Joseph Dahrieh at broker Tickmill.

“This sector was responsible for a significant portion of the solid gains this year, making Dubai’s market stand out as an exception among regional markets,” he said.

The UAE’s real gross domestic product grew 3.6% in the first half of 2024, the state news agency reported the Emirati finance minister as saying on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished with a 1% gain.

Separately, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said the company is set to drive 200 billion dirhams ($54.45 billion) into the UAE economy over the next five years through its In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

The Qatari index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender, Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.9%, weighed down by a 3.3% fall for Talaat Moustafa Holding.

Most stock markets Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia stock Dubai main share index

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses gain, Dubai hits 10-year high

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

Read more stories