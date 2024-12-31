AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 314,608 tonnes of cargo comprising 199,681 tonnes of import cargo and 114,927 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 199,681 comprised of92,281 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,856 tonne of Bulk Cargo, 3,726 tonnes of Chickpeas & 80,818 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 114,927 comprised of 80,950 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,068 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 24,009 tonnes of Clinkers & 8,900 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, Niagara Highway, Zhe Hai 522, One Reputation, Wan Hai 626, Mogral & Chang Shen Hai departed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, MT Quetta, X-Press Capella, Lal Zhou 66, Bow Clipper, Niagara Highway & Hafnia Kallang sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cussler, Arctic Tern and Mp Mr Tanker-1 are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 163,383 tonnes, comprising 148,593 tonnes imports cargo and 14,790 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,470 Containers (1,600 TEUs Imports &870 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, ST Nikolal, Aramon, DM Jade and Al-Khuwar are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and EETL respectively on Monday 30thDecember, Meanwhile three more container ships, Kotka, Maersk Chicago and Tsingtao Express are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 31st December, 2024.

