Mayor inaugurates newly- constructed roads in Mewa Shah

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated newly constructed roads in the areas adjacent to Mewa Shah Graveyard in the metropolis.

According to a KMC statement, addressing the inaugural ceremony, mayor Wahab said: “This project worth crores of rupees has been completed for the welfare of people, and we will soon issue tenders for new development schemes.”

The mayor said that they still had two and a half years left, and the PPP was working in all districts. He said: “We will tell how Bilawal Bhutto and his PPP are working. The journey of improvement will continue under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.”

He said: “In 2024, we will put KMC on its feet while 2025 will be the year of completion of Korangi Causeway, Malir Expressway, new water lines, and all development works.”