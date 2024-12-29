Conference on ‘Open Source Systems, Tech’ held

LAHORE: The 18th two-day international conference on ‘Open Source Systems and Technologies’ was held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

Organized by the Al-Khwarizmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS) researchers and scientists from various international universities presented their research papers at the conference.

This year’s conference, like previous ones, stood out due to its unique features, attracting researchers, academics, industrial experts, and public and private sector professionals from around the globe. The experts showed great interest in research papers, panel discussions, and exhibitions.

The conference’s opening ceremony was graced by Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engr. Waseem Nazir, while Executive Director of Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum was the chief guest at the closing session. Speaking at the event, they highlighted the importance of open-source software, which is essential for communication networks, inventory systems, accounting, personal productivity tools, contact management, and operating systems.

Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir welcomed distinguished guests, invited speakers, industrial experts, and representatives of public and private institutions. He commended Dr. Waqar Mahmood and his team for their efforts in making the conference successful.

The event saw over 200 researchers from Pakistan, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries submitting their research papers. The Technical Evaluation Committee only accepted high-quality papers based on merit.

Renowned speakers from major universities in Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Estonia, the USA, Qatar, and China were invited to discuss key topics, including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security, Big Data and Cloud Computing, Robotics, Block chain, and the Internet of Things.

The conference featured panel discussions on various topics and also organized competitions among students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024