AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

BR Web Desk Published December 28, 2024 Updated December 28, 2024 06:07pm
Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said the government has initiated talks with the Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to renegotiate agreements.

“We have already initiated talks with Chinese IPPs,” said Leghari, adding that this effort alone has resulted in a reduction of Rs1.25 per unit in electricity rates.

“All benefits from the renewal of contracts with the IPPs will be passed on to the consumers,” he said.

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Leghari, while giving an overview of the energy sector performance during the last nine months, said the process of energy sector reforms is progressing rapidly.

He shared that the government remains committed to resolving the energy sector crisis within the next four years.

Highlighting savings, Leghari informed that the government terminated contracts with five IPPs. “This resulted in the saving of Rs411 billion,” he said.

Moreover, Rs238 billion was saved through agreements with eight bagasse plants owned by sugar mills.

“The government worked as a whole and made savings of about Rs650 billion. In addition, negotiations with 16 more IPPs, to be announced in the coming days, are expected to save another Rs421 billion.”

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Leghari maintained that the Ministry of Energy is providing facilities to the industry on a priority basis.

Talking about electricity distribution companies (Discos), Leghari informed that Discos incurred significantly lower losses in the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year.

“We anticipate a 50% reduction in losses by the end of this fiscal as compared to last year.”

The energy minister shared that in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, it has initiated the debt restructuring process of the energy sector.

“This is a crucial step that, if implemented successfully, will alleviate the burden on electricity consumers,” Leghari said.

The minister shared that the new Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) is in the final stages.

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

He informed a company has been established for the sale and purchase of electricity.

Leghari said an EV policy is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

The minister admitted a dearth of EV charging infrastructure in the country. “At present, these charging stations are selling electricity at Rs71 per unit, which shall be brought down.”

Responding to a query, Leghari expressed concern over the decline in overall electricity demand. “We have serious concerns about it and this reduction is contributing to an increase in electricity rates.”

“The decline in electricity rates will lead to demand improvement,” he expressed.

IPPs energy sector DISCOS Independent Power Producers IGCEP Pakistan’s energy sector energy sectors Awais Leghari Chinese IPPs Pakistan energy sector

Comments

200 characters

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories