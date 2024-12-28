AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
School registration: LHC instructs govt to make buses mandatory

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2024 06:39am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday instructed the provincial government to make school buses mandatory for school registration.

The court hearing petitions on environmental issues directed a law officer to submit a compliance report on the bus policy by December 30.

The court also ordered the government to halt the registration of new schools and added every school must adopt the policy of bus provision to its students.

The court expressed its displeasure over the delay in implementation of the court's order to start buses for fifty per cent of students and asked the government as to why steps were not taken in this regard.

A member of a court's judicial commission also mentioned that they had instructed the Wasa managing director to resume the work on water meters.

Wasa's counsel, however, stated that there were financial issues with a Chinese company, which wanted to open a local bank account.

The court remarked that the matter had already been delayed significantly and should be expedited.

