Lahore BISE declares Second Inter Exam results

LAHORE: Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Friday declared second annual intermediate examination results of year 2024.

Announcing the annual intermediate examination results, Secretary BISE Rizwan Nazeer and Controller Examination Zahid Mian said that as many as 49,465 candidates appeared in the second annual intermediate examination in which 31,300 candidates failed. Only 18,136 candidates passed the intermediate examination while the passing ratio was recorded at 36 percent.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala and Faisalabad boards have also announced results of the second annual intermediate examinations.

