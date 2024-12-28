Shareholders overwhelmingly back Bank Makramah restructuring

KARACHI: The shareholders of Bank Makramah Limited (BML) have overwhelmingly approved the scheme of arrangement for the restructuring of the bank in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 26, 2024. The scheme, filed before the Islamabad High Court, received an extraordinary 99.99 percent of votes in favor.

This pivotal initiative, undertaken under Sections 279 to 283 and 285(8) of the Companies Act, 2017, aims to align BML with the State Bank of Pakistan’s regulatory capital requirements while enhancing its financial position. The implementation of the restructuring scheme is projected to strengthen BML’s net assets by approximately Rs. 29.39 billion, reinforcing its foundation and positioning it as a resilient financial institution capable of effectively serving its stakeholders.

The Restructuring Scheme comprises four key stages: (i) the amalgamation of GHDL’s undertaking into BML; (ii) the issuance and allotment of fully paid ordinary shares of BML to GHDL shareholders; (iii) the settlement of the TFC Redemption Amount through the issuance and allotment of fully paid ordinary shares of BML to TFC Holders; and (iv) the reduction of BML’s share capital by canceling the Share Capital Unrepresented by Available Assets.

This restructuring initiative signifies a significant milestone in BML’s journey towards financial stability and growth.

