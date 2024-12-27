AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: As military courts convicted 60 more people involved in protests in support of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday declared that it will challenge their convictions, terming the trials of civilians in military courts “a blatant violation of justice”.

Speaking at a presser, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that petitions will be filed against these sentences individually as well, urging the Supreme Court to decide the case related to military trial soon.

He reiterated PTI’s demand for setting up a high-powered judicial commission to probe the May 9 mayhem and November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters.

PTI rejects award of sentences by military courts

The announcement from PTI chairman comes after 60 more PTI workers and supporters including Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi were handed prison terms by the military court for their involvement in the May 9 riots, taking the total number of convicts to 85.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub said that Imran Khan has also condemned the sentences of civilians by military courts, saying that they cannot convict civilians.

“Article 7 of the constitution contains the definition of the state [...] parliament, provincial assemblies, National Assembly and Senate are the state,” he said, adding that the military and other institutions are under the state.

He said the military institution cannot function as judiciary, emphasising that civilians should be tried in civilian courts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

