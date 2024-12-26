AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-26

Chopper reaches with medicines: Humanitarian assistance being sent to Parachinar: PM

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2024 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that uninterrupted humanitarian assistance is being sent to Parachinar, where blockade of a major highway – for nearly a month – caused by sectarian conflicts, has resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

“On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Cabinet Division chopper has been allocated for provision of medicines, transfer of patients and other relief activities in Parachinar,” said a statement issued by PM Office.

It said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is carrying out this important relief operation to deliver medicines to Parachinar to meet the emergency medical needs of children, women and elderly people of Parachinar.

