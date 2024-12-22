AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-22

Arrest warrants for Netanyahu-III

Zafar Azeem Published December 22, 2024 Updated December 22, 2024 03:13am

Evidence used in command responsibility cases

There are three pillars of command responsibility: knowledge, effective control, and failure to act. The following are the key evidence types used in such cases.

  1. Direct evidence

Direct evidence is based on documents, testimony, or recordings that explicitly link a superior to the crimes and its knowledge. Examples:

Arrest warrants for Netanyahu—II

• Military orders: Written or verbal orders directing or approving unlawful actions.

• Public statements: Speeches, interviews, or public comments demonstrating intent or awareness of crimes.

• Communication records: Emails, phone transcripts, or meeting minutes showing involvement or awareness.

Example: In Jean-Pierre Bemba case, radio communications were used to prove Bemba’s control over his forces and knowledge of their actions.

Arrest warrants for Netanyahu-I

  1. Patterns of behaviour

Even in the absence of direct evidence, systematic patterns can demonstrate that crimes were widespread and well-known.

Examples:

• Repeated reports of misconduct from reliable sources, such as UN agencies or NGOs.

• Documentation of similar incidents across multiple locations or times, suggesting a policy or tolerance for illegal conduct.

Example: In Radovan Karadzic case, reports of ethnic cleansing and massacres across Bosnia established that such crimes were a central policy, implicating leadership.

  1. Chain of command documentation

The examples to prove charges on the basis of chain of command include:

• The structure of authority.

• Who issued or approved plans leading to the crimes.

• A clear link between superiors and the actions of their subordinates.

In Thomas Lubanga, the ICC relied on evidence showing Lubanga’s recruitment policies and how he directed child soldiers.

  1. Witness testimony

Testimonies from victims, insiders, or experts play a critical role in reconstructing events. Examples:

• Victim testimonies: Highlighting the impact of policies or actions on civilians.

• Defector or insider accounts: Statements from military or political insiders about instructions or discussions at leadership levels.

• Expert analysis: Experts in military tactics or international law explaining how policies violated legal standards.

Example: In Slobodan Milosevic, witnesses testified about orders given during ethnic cleansing operations.

  1. Reports and warnings

Leaders can be held accountable if they were warned about crimes and failed to act. Examples:

• NGO and UN reports: Alerts sent to leaders about ongoing or impending violations.

• Media coverage: Widespread reporting that should have made leaders aware of crimes.

39

• Internal reports: Warnings or complaints from subordinates about illegal conduct.

Example: In Charles Taylor case, reports of atrocities in Sierra Leone were used to show Taylor’s knowledge of the crimes his forces committed.

  1. Forensic and material evidence

Physical evidence can corroborate allegations and provide concrete proof of crimes. Examples:

• Battlefield evidence: Weapons, attack remnants, or remains tied to specific operations.

• Satellite images: Documenting destruction of civilian infrastructure or mass graves.

• Medical records: Showing patterns of injuries consistent with alleged crimes.

Example: In the Karadzic case, forensic evidence from mass graves was critical in proving genocide at Srebrenica.

  1. Failure to prevent or punish

41

Evidence of inaction or deliberate negligence can establish liability. Examples:

• No disciplinary measures: Lack of investigations or punishments for reported crimes.

• Continuation of crimes: Crimes occurring repeatedly without intervention.

• Internal policies: Evidence of policies tolerating or enabling illegal actions.

Example: In Jean-Pierre Bemba, the ICC highlighted Bemba’s failure to prosecute or discipline soldiers, even after repeated reports of atrocities.

Application to the Netanyahu’s case

For Netanyahu, the ICC would likely focus on:

1.Knowledge:

• Public and internal reports about civilian casualties and humanitarian crises in Gaza.

• Warnings from the UN, NGOs, and other states regarding the impact of military actions and blockades.

42

  1. Control:

• Netanyahu’s position as Prime Minister and documented oversight of military and government policies in Gaza.

• Evidence of his role in approving or continuing operations.

  1. Inaction:

• Failure to investigate or halt operations that led to civilian harm, despite repeated warnings.

• Continuation of policies restricting humanitarian aid, contributing to alleged starvation and suffering.

(Concluded)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Zafar Azeem

The writer is a PhD in International Law from Concordia College, LL.M from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law: MPA: University of Southern California. LL.B: Punjab University, an associate of Azimuddin Law Associates

Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

200 characters

Arrest warrants for Netanyahu-III

‘Tax laws (amendment) bill likely to be challenged in courts’

Imran sets up team for talks with govt: Omar

PTI rejects award of sentences by military courts

Airport outsourcing: Dar-led panel to approve PAA’s recommendations

Equities outperform major asset classes

‘Judges for CBs, HCs’: Justice Mansoor says ‘rules must provide mechanism, criteria’

JCP gives CB judges six-month extension

Senate panel asks Pesco to resolve issues facing industry

Colluding to influence fresh milk prices: CCP imposes penalties on three dairy associations

Missile capabilities: Pakistan dismisses US concerns

Read more stories