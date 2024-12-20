AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Defence analysts for discussion: IHC suspends Pemra’s notification

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra)’s notification requiring that only retired armed forces officers be invited as defence analysts for discussion.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of a petition filed by Col Inam-ul-Rahiem advocate (retired) through his counsel Waheed Akhtar advocate and suspended the notification.

The bench mentioned in its written order that counsel for respondent No2 (Pemra) is unavailable as the vice counsel stated that he is unwell today and an adjournment was sought on his behalf.

Pemra resolves 390 complaints in two years, Senate told

Justice Babar noted that based on the arguments that this court had heard, the impugned letter dated 04.04.2019 will “stay suspended till the conclusion of these proceedings.”

Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till February 11, 2025, for further proceedings.

In this matter, the petitioner stated that he has impugned a notification dated 04.04.2019, which required that only retired armed forces officers be invited as defence analysts for discussion on defence matters, after seeking prior clearance from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He also stated that Pemra is vested with no jurisdiction to determine who can speak on what subject while appearing on a television channel.

The petitioner further said that there is no legal basis to vest ISPR with the authority to issue a clearance in the form of a ‘no objection certificate’ before a civilian can appear on a television channel and be regarded as an expert on military or defence matters.

He continued that previously he had filed a complaint with Pemra that General Pervez Musharraf, who at the time was a proclaimed offender, was allowed to appear on TV channels and disseminate his views, which complaint was rejected on the basis that Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech as an expression, which cannot be curtailed even in the case of a proclaimed offender.

