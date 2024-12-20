AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-20

PARTLY FACETIOUS: He has done a US-given pre-conditions for talks

“To talk or not to talk, that is the question!” “Much less of a dire narrative than Shakespeare’s to be or...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

“To talk or not to talk, that is the question!”

“Much less of a dire narrative than Shakespeare’s to be or not to be, that is the question.”

“Indeed, but The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has done a US-given pre-conditions for talks and…”

“And rightly so, I mean if you are the sole superpower you can do that and today The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has a popularity that no one else in the country comes close to.”

“Right, but he isn’t the sole superpower if you know what I mean.”

“Indeed I do, but then the US isn’t the sole superpower in the world any more either – multipolarity rules the world today – China is competing financially with the US – Chinese economy is about 17 to 18 trillion dollars while the US is around 23 trillion dollars but with Chinese growth at 6 to 7 percent and the US at half the rate China is catching up, and I am not sure about China but Russia can take on the US militarily…”

“Are the US decision makers – outgoing and incoming, aware of that?”

“Well, not quite, though their academics/analysts/whistleblowers are ringing alarm bells…”

“Neither does The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, and while the US power centres are refusing to see the writing on the world there are just blank prison walls for The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, and he can imagine whatever he wants on those walls.”

“Right, so what do you reckon is the best way forward?”

“The range of failures is staggering. I reckon his subconscious is dictating actions that…”

“I think it’s the conscious, not the subconscious.”

“No I was referring to His Containership – he failed to negotiate on the twenty-sixth amendment, Bilawal had to step in to make that possible, he failed to set up a meaningful rival group of maulanas who in a press conference opposed The Maulana’s demand to implement the madrassa bill after it was approved by parliament, he gave the directive to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block social media which is costing the general public millions of dollars of daily income and the country billions of dollars of foreign investment inflows and don’t forget the performance of our cricket team and…”

“But Brutus says he is honourable, and Brutus is an honourable man.”

“The correct quote is Brutus said he was ambitious, not honourable. Besides, two honourables don’t make a right.”

“Get your timing right – Brutus said that after he assassinated Caesar, not before.”

“Ahhhhhh.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: He has done a US-given pre-conditions for talks

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories