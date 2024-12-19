CPA praises reforms introduced in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has released a newsletter highlighting recent reforms in the Punjab Assembly as exemplary steps towards transparency and accountability.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has praised the recent reforms introduced in the Punjab Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. The CPA newsletter emphasized efforts made to ensure better representation of women and minorities, terming them commendable. The newsletter also acknowledged measures to promote public participation in legislation and the implementation of global standards for laws.

It further highlighted that Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has strengthened the autonomy of assembly committees, significantly improving the Assembly’s performance. Under his leadership, the Punjab Assembly has not only enhanced the representation of women and minorities but also fostered transparency and accountability in the legislative process.

The CPA’s recognition of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan’s initiatives is testament to his exceptional leadership and reformative vision, which are making the Punjab Assembly more efficient and better equipped to serve the public.

