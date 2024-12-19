AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
People’s Bus Service routes being expanded: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 08:48am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the routes of the People’s Bus Service are being expanded.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the construction work on the Yellow Line BRT bus depot in the Korangi, he said new buses for the service will arrive by April. He said that efforts are under way to operate electric buses (EVs) under a public-private partnership, aiming to provide the public with affordable and high-quality travel facilities while also protecting the environment.

Memon said that the Sindh government has initiated work on the Yellow Line BRT. The Jam Sadiq Bridge is being constructed as the first phase of the Yellow Line BRT, while the bus depot is being developed as the second phase.

He stated that the Sindh government is constructing a world-class double-story depot, an upgrade from the previously single-story design. Additional space is being reserved within the depot to accommodate a potential third floor in the future. The Yellow Line BRT project, initiated with the support of the World Bank, is expected to be completed within two years.

Memon said that initially, diesel buses were planned for the Yellow Line BRT, but it has now been decided to operate electric buses (EVs) instead. A charging system is being installed at the depot to support this initiative. This will be the first BRT in the country’s history to feature EV buses, offering affordable and high-quality travel facilities to the public.

He stated that the government is also introducing EV taxis and bikes. As part of this scheme, EV bikes will be provided to riders, creating employment opportunities for many young people. He said that addressing transport challenges is a collective responsibility. He added that transporters have been urged to introduce EV buses as part of the solution.

He stated that work on this project can commence soon and may be completed before 2026. Efforts will be made to finish the project within a year. Initially, 346 buses will be accommodated at this depot, and occupied bus depots will also be vacated.

In response to a question, Sharjeel said that no one should interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs, adding international lobbyists are working in favour of Imran Khan aiming to secure his release. He said that it is ultimately the courts that will decide the matter.

To another question, he stated that the MQM has raised concerns with the federal government, but their threats should not be taken seriously. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should address his concerns about the Madrassah Bill with the federal government.

