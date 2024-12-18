Talks on ‘Digital Nation Bill’ inconclusive

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication meeting’s discussion on the government’s Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, remained inconclusive on Tuesday, as the committee sought further deliberation on the proposed legislation.

The parliamentary panel was held on Tuesday to review the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024, which was chaired by Syed Aminul Haque.

The bill was presented in the National Assembly on Monday by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Secretary IT and Telecom Zarar Hasham Khan also briefed the committee on the proposed legislation. A new system is being proposed after studying global practices and standards and this digital transformation will benefit the common man.

Khawaja added that this is a historic initiative for Pakistan. The law will eliminate red tape and other challenges and bureaucratic delays in ministries will also be addressed. The health sector will benefit, as the system will help track the spread of diseases.

Funds are available to immediately mobilise this system as the World Bank provided $78 million in funding for the DEEP (Digital Economy Enhancement Project). The law has been prepared under the DEEP project, which will establish this system. The goal is to introduce the basic infrastructure for digital transformation by August 14, 2025. All existing databases will be linked to this system.

The chief ministers of all four provinces will be included in the National Digital Commission.

The Digital Nation Bill requires further discussion, said committee members, adding that while the initiative is good, members were not kept in the loop. The bill proposes the creation of a commission and an authority. There is ambiguity in the bill, particularly regarding the “data exchange layer.” The bill was presented yesterday, and now approval is being sought.

In conclusion, the standing Committee decided to meet again on Wednesday (today) to further discuss the Digital Nation Bill.

