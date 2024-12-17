Donald Trump picks George Glass as Japan ambassador

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he was picking George Glass, a former diplomat and investment banker, to serve as his ambassador to Japan.

“In my First Term, George was the US Ambassador to Portugal. As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador’s position,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Glass, a businessman from Oregon, was a fundraiser for Trump’s 2024 election campaign.

He served as ambassador to Portugal between 2017 and 2021.

US national security adviser Sullivan says Trump should like ‘burden sharing’ AUKUS deal

He founded MGG Development LLC in 2015, a business based in Lake Oswego that purchases and operates apartment complexes and rental homes, according to the State Department.

Prior to that, he founded Portland-based investment bank Pacific Crest Securities, serving as president and vice-chair between 1990 and 2014.