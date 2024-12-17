AGL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
AIRLINK 204.25 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (7.53%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.89%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DFML 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-3.02%)
FCCL 37.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.04%)
FFBL 93.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (5.76%)
HUMNL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.27%)
KEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.75%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.76%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.48%)
OGDC 227.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-2.48%)
PAEL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (8.77%)
PIBTL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.67%)
PPL 207.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-1.7%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.53%)
SEARL 115.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
TELE 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TOMCL 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.06%)
TPLP 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.04%)
TREET 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
TRG 61.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.39%)
UNITY 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,437 Increased By 90 (0.73%)
BR30 39,264 Increased By 163.5 (0.42%)
KSE100 116,128 Decreased By -41.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,611 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.13%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump picks George Glass as Japan ambassador

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 12:49pm

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he was picking George Glass, a former diplomat and investment banker, to serve as his ambassador to Japan.

“In my First Term, George was the US Ambassador to Portugal. As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador’s position,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Glass, a businessman from Oregon, was a fundraiser for Trump’s 2024 election campaign.

He served as ambassador to Portugal between 2017 and 2021.

US national security adviser Sullivan says Trump should like ‘burden sharing’ AUKUS deal

He founded MGG Development LLC in 2015, a business based in Lake Oswego that purchases and operates apartment complexes and rental homes, according to the State Department.

Prior to that, he founded Portland-based investment bank Pacific Crest Securities, serving as president and vice-chair between 1990 and 2014.

Portugal President elect Donald Trump George Glass us japan

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump picks George Glass as Japan ambassador

KSE-100 briefly crosses 117,000 post policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Oil prices in holding pattern ahead of Federal Reserve decision

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Read more stories