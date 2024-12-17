AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 197.05 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (3.74%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
DCL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.8%)
FCCL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.76%)
FFBL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.18%)
FFL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 133.02 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (3.25%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
KEL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.78%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
NBP 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
OGDC 231.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.68%)
PAEL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (9.31%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 212.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.41%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.65%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TOMCL 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.69%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TREET 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
TRG 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.97%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
BR100 12,506 Increased By 159.3 (1.29%)
BR30 39,416 Increased By 316.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 116,374 Increased By 204.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 36,732 Increased By 73.4 (0.2%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 10:40am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.30, a loss of Re0.13 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 278.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar held firm and near recent peaks on Tuesday, on the eve of an expected interest rate cut in the United States, as traders ratchet long-term rate assumptions higher.

The friendless euro, which is heading for a calendar-year drop of nearly 5% on the dollar, was not far from the year’s lows at $1.0518.

The gap between US and German ten-year yields is 216 basis points and has widened nearly 70 bps in three months.

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, and interest rate futures imply a 94% chance of a hike, even as services-sector activity leapt to a three-year high, according to an S&P Global purchasing managers survey.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, after a cut on Wednesday, markets see about a 37% chance there will be either one 25 bp cut or none at all through the whole of 2025, up from about 21% a week earlier.

Besides the Fed, the Bank of Japan, Bank of England and Norges Bank meet this week and are expected to stand pat on Thursday, while the Riksbank is seen cutting rates, perhaps by 50 basis points.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were range-bound in early Asian trading on Tuesday as investors worried about Chinese demand and awaited further market direction from a US interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 6 cents at $70.65 a barrel at 0112 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to $73.90 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories