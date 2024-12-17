PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the government would have to own Rs800 billion in liabilities of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA),in order to privatise it. Responding a calling attention notice regarding non-operation by the private airlines on mandatory and secondary routes in the country, the minister said that Rs800 billion is the total liability of the PIA.

He said that that the PIA’s flights to the United Kingdom will be resumed soon.

He said that statement of a then minster (Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government damaged the organisation.

He said that the minister is responsible for the financial woes of PIA and the ban on it imposed by several countries, including the US and the UK.

He said the PIA will qualify to start flights to the UK after qualification as a team of the UK is coming next month (in January) to conduct an audit. He said that PIA owns 15 aircrafts. He said that the PIA has no small aircrafts for flying on primary and secondary routes in Pakistan.

He said PIA’s flights to European Union countries have already been restored as a result of the government’s sustained efforts.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding internet speed in the country, Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division Sajid Mehdi said the government is making efforts to launch 5G technology in Pakistan by April next year to address the issue of slow internet speed.

He said that there are some problems with the internet due to security threats to the country.

