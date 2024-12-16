AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
BOP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
DGKC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.65%)
FCCL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
FFBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.23%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.99%)
HUMNL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.89 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.28%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
OGDC 235.40 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (5.58%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.81%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.79%)
PPL 214.50 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (6.48%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.84%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
TOMCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (5.03%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.96%)
TRG 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.72%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
BR100 12,352 Increased By 202 (1.66%)
BR30 39,190 Increased By 1097 (2.88%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Business & Finance

ECB’s Lagarde flags more rate cuts if inflation continues to ease

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 01:51pm

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank will cut interest rates further if inflation continues to ease towards its 2% target as restricting economic growth is no longer necessary, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

The ECB has cut interest rates four times already this year and investors are betting on even more policy easing in 2025 as inflation worries have largely disappeared and anaemic economic growth is now a bigger concern.

“If the incoming data continue to confirm our baseline, the direction of travel is clear and we expect to lower interest rates further,” Lagarde said in a speech in Vilnius.

She added that keeping rates at a “sufficiently restrictive” level was no longer warranted given weak growth and moderating price pressures, a hint suggesting that the next aim is the so-called neutral level that neither restricts nor stimulates the economy.

While neutral is a vaguely defined concept, Lagarde in the past said that ECB research puts it between 1.75% and 2.5%, indicating that several more cuts in the 3% deposit rate may come before the neutral debate heats up.

Financial investors expect the ECB to cut rates at each of its next four meetings and see a greater than 50% chance of another move before the end of the year, which could then take the ECB’s key rate to the bottom of this neutral range.

Euro wobbles, South Korean won steady as political turmoil checks sentiment

A key reason policy could ease so quickly is that the last remnants of high inflation are disappearing as pressure on service costs, the largest item in the consumer price basket, is coming under control.

“Inflation momentum for services has also dropped steeply recently,” Lagarde said.

“These data suggest that there is scope for a downward adjustment in services inflation, and thereby domestic inflation, in the coming months.”

Wage growth, another key concern in the past, is also showing a more benign outlook with the ECB’s own wage tracker pointing to 3% growth next year, a level that is finally consistent with the ECB’s target.

There are even some downside risks to inflation, Lagarde argued, as geopolitical risks cloud the outlook and fresh shocks could hurt already weak growth.

“If the United States – our largest export market – takes a protectionist turn, growth in the euro area is likely to take a hit,” Lagarde said.

