Mian Zahid praises PTI for its willingness to hold talks with govt

KARACHI: Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of the All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that the reported willingness of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold talks with the government is a big step forward for the country’s politics.

He said that PTI must stop negative propaganda on social media, withdraw its announcement regarding civil disobedience, and present its proposals in the parliament to strengthen the country’s political system and economy.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that such positive steps will help reduce the political temperature that has worried everyone for years. He said that PTI should hold regular talks without any preconditions so that the political stalemate is over and important matters can move forward. He added that obstinate politics have delayed crucial issues for years, affecting both the people and the economy.

He stated that when political rivals gather together, it lowers the political atmosphere and halts further deterioration, provided both parties have good intentions. He said the negotiation process can only progress if past bitterness is avoided and the future considered. He stated that political polarization has escalated, so progress can only be achieved with its reduction.

He noted that the international community, the Pakistani business community, and the people are increasing their confidence in the economy, which is a result of the current government’s policies. The number of people who are optimistic about the country’s future is rising, while the numbers who are disappointed is falling. Under these circumstances, economic adventurism should be avoided because the effects of decades of irresponsibility cannot be erased in a year or two.

Mian Zahid Hussain stated that various governments artificially boosted the growth rate in the past through domestic and foreign loans, multiple packages, and amnesty schemes. However, this increased inflation and deficit, leading to a payment crisis and exacerbating the country’s problems. The situation is improving due to the strict supervision of the IMF and the government’s policies. However, increasing the growth rate before complete economic stability can prove harmful.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that Pakistan is now considered a strong state worldwide instead of a failed state, and many domestic and foreign institutions and economic experts are optimistic about the situation. Purchasing many items in the country has become easier than in the past. Due to the implementation of strict yet correct government measures, almost all economic indicators are currently positive. However, to achieve the goal of economic stability, the government must continue to make strict decisions without any compromise.

