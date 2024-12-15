AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-15

Non-availability of life-saving drugs adds to Kurram’s woes

Naveed Siddiqui Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Authorities said that the humanitarian crisis in the restive Kurram district continues to worsen as four more innocent children died, Saturday, due to unavailability of essential and life saving drugs.

Over a million population of the troubled district has been living a miserable life since couple of months as it is without essential medicines and health services due to prolonged closure of Main Parachinar Highway leading to Peshawar and other adjoining districts.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar Hospital Dr Mir Hasan Jan confirmed the death of six more children admitted to the hospital, bringing the total toll to 15 in last two months including eight minors. The deaths occurred due to lack of adequate medical resources and essential medicines, Dr Jan pointed out.

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

The closure of transportation routes for over two months has left a million residents in the area stranded. Besides health services, food supply chain has also been badly affected due to road closures and tribal clashes.

According to sources, the critical children died on the way to hospital when they were being transported to Peshawar owing to shortage of essential drugs and closure of main roads. Health authorities warned the humanitarian crisis may worsen further if practical and sincere steps were not taken.

The prolonged closure of the Peshawar-Parachinar Highway has exacerbated the crisis in the district as villagers near the Pak-Afghan border and Upper Kurram are facing grave challenge of acute shortages of fuel, transport, food supplies and quality health services.

Coordinator local HRCP chapter Azmat Alizai has expressed grave concern over the crisis-like situation in Kurram district. He said locals are in dire need of basic needs like food, health, medicines and other facilities. Alizai called for immediate and strict action against those attacking security forces and convoys, which has led to the highway’s continued closure. Alizai also urged high ups to address the severe shortages of food and essential medicines in the region.

He warned that sufferings of the local residents and number of casualties may rise further in harsh winter season if timely steps are not taken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pak Afghan border humanitarian crisis HRCP Kurram district Parachinar Highway Dr Mir Hasan Jan

Comments

200 characters

Non-availability of life-saving drugs adds to Kurram’s woes

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

‘Intra-trade among Saarc countries remains in low range of 5pc’

Border attacks increased 70pc after arrival of Taliban in Kabul, moot told

Sindh to develop SEZs for Chinese cos: minister

Customs values on import of Cereal Foods in bulk packaging revised

Read more stories