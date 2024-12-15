Non-availability of life-saving drugs adds to Kurram’s woes

ISLAMABAD: Authorities said that the humanitarian crisis in the restive Kurram district continues to worsen as four more innocent children died, Saturday, due to unavailability of essential and life saving drugs.

Over a million population of the troubled district has been living a miserable life since couple of months as it is without essential medicines and health services due to prolonged closure of Main Parachinar Highway leading to Peshawar and other adjoining districts.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar Hospital Dr Mir Hasan Jan confirmed the death of six more children admitted to the hospital, bringing the total toll to 15 in last two months including eight minors. The deaths occurred due to lack of adequate medical resources and essential medicines, Dr Jan pointed out.

The closure of transportation routes for over two months has left a million residents in the area stranded. Besides health services, food supply chain has also been badly affected due to road closures and tribal clashes.

According to sources, the critical children died on the way to hospital when they were being transported to Peshawar owing to shortage of essential drugs and closure of main roads. Health authorities warned the humanitarian crisis may worsen further if practical and sincere steps were not taken.

The prolonged closure of the Peshawar-Parachinar Highway has exacerbated the crisis in the district as villagers near the Pak-Afghan border and Upper Kurram are facing grave challenge of acute shortages of fuel, transport, food supplies and quality health services.

Coordinator local HRCP chapter Azmat Alizai has expressed grave concern over the crisis-like situation in Kurram district. He said locals are in dire need of basic needs like food, health, medicines and other facilities. Alizai called for immediate and strict action against those attacking security forces and convoys, which has led to the highway’s continued closure. Alizai also urged high ups to address the severe shortages of food and essential medicines in the region.

He warned that sufferings of the local residents and number of casualties may rise further in harsh winter season if timely steps are not taken.

