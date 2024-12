KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.996 billion and the number of lots traded was 38,494.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 20.458 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.490 billion), Silver (PKR 2.494 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.433 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.799 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.436 billion), Copper (PKR 631.023 million), Natural Gas (PKR 575.278 million), SP 500 (PKR 351.755 million), DJ (PKR 147.196 million), Japan Equity (PKR 99.939 million), Aluminum (PKR 36.025 million), Palladium (PKR 27.705 million) and Brent (PKR 15.233 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 18 lots amounting to PKR 98.891 million were traded.

