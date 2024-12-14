AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

Use of data stressed for sustainable growth

Nuzhat Nazar Published 14 Dec, 2024 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam emphasised the transformative power of data in driving inclusive and sustainable growth during the concluding ceremony of a three-day workshop titled, "Data for Development" held in Islamabad on Friday.

In her address, Alam highlighted that evidence-based data serves as a pivotal tool for policy makers to navigate Pakistan's socio-economic challenges effectively. She stressed, "Properly collected, analysed, and utilised data is the cornerstone of unlocking sustainable growth, social equity, poverty reduction, disaster resilience, environmental protection, and improved quality of life for all citizens."

Alam also urged politicians and policymakers to recognise the potential of data in crafting informed policies. “Understanding the power of data is not just a necessity but an obligation for those steering the country's development agenda,” she remarked.

The coordinator pointed out the existing gaps in Pakistan’s data collection and analysis processes, which hinder effective decision-making. She called for enhanced collaboration between government institutions, academia, and the private sector to improve data quality and accessibility.

Alam further stated that accurate data is essential for addressing critical issues such as climate change, urban planning, health crises, and education disparities. She cited examples from countries successfully leveraging data to predict natural disasters, optimise resource allocation, and improve governance.

Highlighting the relevance of data in combating climate change, Alam said, "Data is indispensable in creating adaptive strategies for climate resilience and disaster management. It allows us to predict weather patterns, assess vulnerabilities, and plan accordingly to mitigate losses."

The "Data for Development" workshop brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore innovative approaches for harnessing data in Pakistan’s development efforts. Participants discussed data-driven solutions for pressing challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and environmental degradation.

Alam concluded by underscoring the need for a robust national data policy to ensure data integrity, security, and transparency. “We must invest in building a data-driven culture to ensure a better future for our citizens and generations to come,” she asserted.

The workshop marks a step forward in fostering a deeper understanding of the critical role data plays in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and addressing Pakistan’s developmental hurdles.

