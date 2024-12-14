Physical remand of Waqar Ahmad extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan for three days in Pak Arab Housing Society scam.

Earlier, a prosecutor requested the court for further physical remand, saying the suspect sought time to hand over his property to the NAB.

The court allowed the NAB request and extended the physical remand of the suspect.

The NAB alleged that Waqar along with his brother, Ammar Ahmed Khan, committed fraud with people by denying them plots despite receiving worth billions of rupees.

The bureau said there were hundreds of victims associated with the Pak Arab Housing Society scam.

