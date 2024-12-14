Lt-Commander Syed Arsalan honoured

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant Commander Syed Muhammad Arsalan of the Pakistan Navy has been awarded the prestigious Golden Owl Award as the Best International Naval Officer at the graduation ceremony of Sri Lanka’s Defence Services Command and Staff College.

The award recognises Lt Commander Arsalan's exceptional performance during the training programme, where he stood out among officers from 15 countries.

This achievement highlights the exemplary training standards and professional excellence of Pakistan's Armed Forces.

The ceremony was graced by Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (retired) Paruna Jayasekera, as the chief guest.

Lt Commander Arsalan’s accolade reflects the strong professional ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as the recognition of Pakistan Navy’s high standards of training and operational capability on an international platform.

