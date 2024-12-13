Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

KARACHI: Pakistan’s aviation sector is poised for a significant breakthrough as discussions progress with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resume flight operations, expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Business Recorder, Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Nadir Shafi Dar revealed that Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the FAA and is settling pending financial obligations. DG CAA anticipated that the FAA officials would hopefully be expected to visit Pakistan during February-March 2025 for assessment purposes.

“FAA will follow similar criteria to the recent European Union assessment, which yielded positive results,” Nadir Shafi Dar stated.

“I believe we are well-positioned to pass their assessment, which would facilitate our upgrade from Category II to Category I status in the United States.”

The progress of restoring direct flights to Western countries is attracting international investors to pour investment in Pakistan’s aviation sector.

According to DG CAA, investors are actively exploring opportunities through various channels, particularly following Pakistan’s successful clearance for European Union operations and anticipated approval for UK flights.

The development signals a broader expansion phase for Pakistani airlines, necessitating fleet modernization from narrow-body to medium and long-haul aircraft.

“This expansion requires significant investment in infrastructure, including new aircraft and simulator facilities for pilot training,” Dar explained. “As a vertically integrated industry, our airlines also need investment in crew development.”

The DG CAA expressed optimism about the sector’s growth prospects, both domestically and internationally. He noted that while previous investment plans were hampered by economic challenges, particularly foreign reserve shortages, the situation has improved significantly.

