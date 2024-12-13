PTI leader rejects notion of national govt

ISLAMABAD: As the capital is rife with rumours about formation of a national government, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) declared on Thursday that the move is nothing but a ploy to legitimise the party’s “stolen mandate” by the incumbent regime, emphasizing that it will oppose any such proposal until its stolen mandate is returned.

Talking to journalists, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram plainly rejected the notion of a national government, asserting that any solution that does not involve the restoration of PTI’s stolen mandate is unacceptable.

He continued that any such attempt to form a national government would be a blatant disregard for democratic principles and a travesty of democracy, underscoring PTI would not be a part of any such “charade”.

He said that February 08 general elections was a silent revolution for the country, in which PTI secured a decisive victory, but the mandate was stolen in the dark of the night by the usurpers to install its cronies on masses.

He maintained that this stolen mandate reflected the true will of people and that its restoration is crucial for upholding the democratic principles if there is any left in the country.

He made it crystal clear to the powers that be to stop advocating for the idea of a national government, saying PTI has never supported such a flawed notion, as it is not only impractical but also a disregard to people’s mandate.

Akram said that although a five-member committee has been formed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan, formal talks with the illegitimate Sharif Administration, have not yet begun.

He said that the party would never beg for talks, as the government continued persecution of PTI workers and leaders has created an insurmountable barrier to talks.

He said that it was responsibility of the government to create a favourable atmosphere for talks, as any efforts at dialogue in the prevalent situation would be an exercise in futility.

