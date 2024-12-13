EPD intensifies operation against non-zigzag brick kilns

LAHORE: The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has intensified operations against non-zigzag brick kilns and industries contributing to pollution. Several brick kilns have been demolished, and industrial units have been sealed during these operations.

In Layyah, four non-zigzag kilns were demolished, and two more in Pakpattan. In Lahore, five industrial units (including an engineering works unit, a construction site, and a washing unit) were sealed. Five additional units (three chemical units, one oil mill, and one food unit) were also sealed in various cities of Punjab.

In Lahore, two marble cutting units were sealed, while four industrial units in Punjab (two chipboard units, one kiln, and one stone crusher) were also sealed. During a special campaign in Lahore, 55 industrial units were inspected, with two being sealed. Inspections of commercial generators and marble-cutting machines resulted in the sealing of one generator and two additional marble-cutting units.

Disclosing these details, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attributed the action to the zero-tolerance policy against air pollution introduced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024