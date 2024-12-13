AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-13

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,647 tonnes of cargo comprising 69,840 tonnes of import cargo and 61,807 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 69,840 comprised of 32,780 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,637 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,424 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,199 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds & 22,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 61,807 comprised of 53,936 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,700 tonnes of Brite Ore, 2,571 tonnes of Rice & 2,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Nour Elhuda, Princess Masa, Wisdom Star, Tg Crab, MT Shalamar & Xin Chang Shu berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, X-Press Anglesey, MT Sargodha, Oocl Nagoya, Kota Lestari, CmaCgm Titus & Independent Spirit sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Cairo, CMA CGM La Scala and Gaschem Warnow left the port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Neva, Iolaos, SM Navigator and Spar Octans are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 203,740 tonnes, comprising 170,759 tonnes imports cargo and 32,981 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,235 Containers (2,959 TEUs Imports& 1,276 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Split, DM Condor, Maran Gas Efessos and GFS Ruby & another ship ‘Teno’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Thursday 12th December, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ due to arrive at port on Friday 13th December, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs27/unit negative adjustment

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

Read more stories