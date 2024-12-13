Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,647 tonnes of cargo comprising 69,840 tonnes of import cargo and 61,807 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 69,840 comprised of 32,780 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,637 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,424 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,199 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds & 22,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 61,807 comprised of 53,936 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,700 tonnes of Brite Ore, 2,571 tonnes of Rice & 2,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Nour Elhuda, Princess Masa, Wisdom Star, Tg Crab, MT Shalamar & Xin Chang Shu berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, X-Press Anglesey, MT Sargodha, Oocl Nagoya, Kota Lestari, CmaCgm Titus & Independent Spirit sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Cairo, CMA CGM La Scala and Gaschem Warnow left the port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Neva, Iolaos, SM Navigator and Spar Octans are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 203,740 tonnes, comprising 170,759 tonnes imports cargo and 32,981 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,235 Containers (2,959 TEUs Imports& 1,276 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Split, DM Condor, Maran Gas Efessos and GFS Ruby & another ship ‘Teno’ carrying Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Thursday 12th December, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ due to arrive at port on Friday 13th December, 2024.

