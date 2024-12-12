AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

May 9, Nov 24: Omar underscores need for judicial probe

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub on Wednesday said that the party has submitted a request to Senate Secretariat to issue Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order for the ongoing session of the house.

Speaking at a presser along with PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan, he demanded release of party founding chairman Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other party leaders, emphasising the need for judicial inquiries into the events of May 9 and November 24.

He came down hard on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his outburst against the party a day ago, saying “the septuagenarian from Sialkot has nothing to say except personal attacks.”

Ayub emphasized the toll of casualties and individuals who are unaccounted for, saying that twelve of our members have lost their lives, more than 200 are currently missing, and over 5,000 have been arrested.

He lambasted the government for its lack of accountability, questioning who fired the bullets and the reasons behind such actions, but the state has no answer to all these questions, which is shameful.

He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for November 26 massacre, saying he was behind the worst massacre in Model Town in 2014, in which 14 people were killed and as many as 90 were injured.

He also reiterated PTI's demand for the release of all detained party members, including Hassan Niazi and those undergoing military trials.

“We call for the immediate release of the PTI founder and all incarcerated leaders,” he asserted, reaffirming the party’s stance against unjust detentions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Omar Ayub judicial inquiry May 09 riots Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

May 9, Nov 24: Omar underscores need for judicial probe

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories