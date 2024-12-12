May 9, Nov 24: Omar underscores need for judicial probe

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub on Wednesday said that the party has submitted a request to Senate Secretariat to issue Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order for the ongoing session of the house.

Speaking at a presser along with PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan, he demanded release of party founding chairman Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other party leaders, emphasising the need for judicial inquiries into the events of May 9 and November 24.

He came down hard on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his outburst against the party a day ago, saying “the septuagenarian from Sialkot has nothing to say except personal attacks.”

Ayub emphasized the toll of casualties and individuals who are unaccounted for, saying that twelve of our members have lost their lives, more than 200 are currently missing, and over 5,000 have been arrested.

He lambasted the government for its lack of accountability, questioning who fired the bullets and the reasons behind such actions, but the state has no answer to all these questions, which is shameful.

He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for November 26 massacre, saying he was behind the worst massacre in Model Town in 2014, in which 14 people were killed and as many as 90 were injured.

He also reiterated PTI's demand for the release of all detained party members, including Hassan Niazi and those undergoing military trials.

“We call for the immediate release of the PTI founder and all incarcerated leaders,” he asserted, reaffirming the party’s stance against unjust detentions.

