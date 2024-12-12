AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-12

S&P, Nasdaq advance after inflation data

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 06:47am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq climbed on Wednesday after the latest inflation data bolstered bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this month, while the Dow was pressured by declines in UnitedHealth.

A Labor Department report showed US consumer prices increased by the most in seven months in November, though broadly in line with market expectations.

“There were some fears that you could have had an upside surprise to inflation and that may have made the Fed rethink cutting next week,” said Tom Bruce, macro investment strategist, Tanglewood Total Wealth Management.

“With it coming in line with expectations, it clears a way for a 25 bps cut in next week’s meeting.” Bets on the Fed cutting 25 basis point cut next week jumped to over 96%, compared with an 86% chance before the data, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. Bets had risen following Friday’s employment report, which showed an uptick in unemployment alongside a surge in job growth.

Also expected this week is a producer prices reading on Thursday.

Yields on US government bonds were choppy ahead of an auction of 10-year notes worth $39 billion later in the day. It was last at 4.2458%.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.26 points, or 0.02%, to 44,238.61, the S&P 500 gained 46.31 points, or 0.77%, to 6,081.22 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 291.54 points, or 1.48%, to 19,978.78.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sub-sectors were trading higher, with consumer discretionary rising 1.6%, while communication services added 2.2%.

Most megacap and growth stocks were higher, with Alphabet up 3.3% and Tesla gaining 3.2%.

On the flip side, the blue-chip Dow was weighed down by a 5.2% decline in UnitedHealth.

Despite running into some turbulence earlier this week, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are hovering near their all-time highs, as investors bought into heavyweight technology stocks all through the year in a bid to catch up with the artificial intelligence hype.

Another tailwind for equities was former President Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election in November, as analysts believe his policies on lower corporate taxes and eased regulation could boost corporate performance.

Among other movers, GameStop gained 8.8% after the videogame retailer reported a profit for the third quarter on cost-saving efforts.

Broadcom jumped 5.7% following a report that Apple is developing its first server chip specially designed for artificial intelligence with the company.

Macy’s slumped 5.6% after the department-store bellwether cut its annual profit forecast as persistent weakness in demand clouded its expectations for the holiday shopping season.

Match Group dipped 6.4% as it said it would report fourth-quarter revenue below its previous forecast due to a larger-than-anticipated impact from currency exchange rates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 74 new highs and 83 new lows.

NASDAQ Dow Jones Industrial Index US inflation data S&P 500 index

Comments

200 characters

S&P, Nasdaq advance after inflation data

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories