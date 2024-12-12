BD outgoing HC pays farewell call on PM

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Ambassador Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddique, paid a farewell call on the prime minister on Wednesday, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The high commissioner is returning to Bangladesh, on completion of his four-year tenure in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the remarkable contributions made by the high commissioner for promotion of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.

He stressed that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Bangladesh, which were rooted in shared history, common faith and cultural similarities.

While conveying his warm wishes to Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus, the prime minister remarked that the existing goodwill between Pakistan and Bangladesh needed to be translated into tangible cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024