Lack of qualified pharmacists woefully adding to healthcare challenges in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s healthcare system is facing a critical challenge: shortage of qualified and practising pharmacists. This gap is contributing to unsafe practices in the sale and use of medicines, with significant repercussions for public health.

Speaking on a recent episode of Aaj News’ ‘Aaj Pakistan with Sidra Iqbal, former Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufact-urers’ Association (PPMA) chairman Syed Farooq Bukhari highlighted the alarming extent of this issue.

Bukhari shared that while Pakistan’s healthcare network comprises around 80,000 pharmacies, only 55,000 pharmacists are registered nationwide. Each year, 2,500 new pharmacists enter the workforce, with 45% being men and 55% women. However, domestic responsibilities, particularly marriage, result in 25% of female pharmacists discontinuing their careers.

“The majority of pharmacists are drawn to the pharmaceutical industry due to its lucrative opportunities, leaving pharmacies critically understaffed,” Bukhari said. He emphasised the wide scope for growth in pharmacy-related careers, which remains untapped due to systemic neglect.

Bukhari pointed out that many pharmacies are staffed by laypeople instead of certified professionals. This lack of expertise leads to the improper handling and dispensing of medicines, endangering patients’ health.

“Laypeople cannot understand doctors’ prescriptions, especially when they include complex chemical names,” he explained.

The situation is further compounded by the proliferation of quacks who provide unauthorized ‘prescriptions.’ These unqualified practitioners exploit the healthcare vacuum, adding to the misuse of medicines.

One of the most visible consequences of this shortage is the rampant misuse of antibiotics, which has fueled antimicrobial resistance (AMR). While AMR is just one example of the broader issues caused by inadequate pharmacy management, it is a particularly alarming one, contributing to some 700,000 deaths annually in Pakistan.

Bukhari warned that the improper sale of medicines without professional oversight poses significant risks. “Pharmacy is not a business that can be handled by just anyone. It requires four years of rigorous training to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree. Without certification, it is extremely risky,” he stressed.

To address the crisis, Bukhari emphasised the need for reforms to ensure pharmacists are incentivised to work at pharmacies instead of shifting to the pharmaceutical industry.

He also called for stricter regulations to prevent unqualified individuals from dispensing medicines and to ensure that all pharmacies are supervised by certified professionals.

