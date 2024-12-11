AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.36%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.89%)
DCL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.52%)
DGKC 107.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.76%)
FCCL 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.82%)
FFBL 82.53 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.78%)
FFL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.46%)
HUBC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.92%)
KOSM 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.35%)
NBP 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
OGDC 194.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.33%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
PIBTL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.11%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.76%)
PTC 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
SEARL 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.65%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TREET 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 110,039 Increased By 1142.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 34,243 Increased By 433.8 (1.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-11

PTI splits into five factions, claims Azma

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024 08:09am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the fight between the sisters-in-law has divided the ‘Fitna Party’ into five groups.

“Those who were supposed to bring a revolution are now entangled in internal conflicts. The one who previously led the civil disobedience movement had to face failure. Whenever the country is getting back on track, someone always emerges to create obstacles,” Azma said in a statement.

She further added that during her visit to China, Maryam Nawaz is making historic agreements. Maryam Nawaz is about to change the fate of Punjab. Maryam Nawaz has made agreements for the most advanced cancer treatments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI PMLN Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister

