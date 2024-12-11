PTI splits into five factions, claims Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the fight between the sisters-in-law has divided the ‘Fitna Party’ into five groups.

“Those who were supposed to bring a revolution are now entangled in internal conflicts. The one who previously led the civil disobedience movement had to face failure. Whenever the country is getting back on track, someone always emerges to create obstacles,” Azma said in a statement.

She further added that during her visit to China, Maryam Nawaz is making historic agreements. Maryam Nawaz is about to change the fate of Punjab. Maryam Nawaz has made agreements for the most advanced cancer treatments.

